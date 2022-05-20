 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Broken Arrow-area crash kills 1; other driver, 17, failed to yield, troopers say

  • Updated
Fatal crash locator

The pin shows the site of a fatal crash May 19, 2022, at 51st Street and 241st East Avenue just east of Broken Arrow.

 Google Maps

An unidentified driver was killed Thursday when a 17-year-old driving a Mercedes Benz ran a stop sign east of Broken Arrow, according to a preliminary crash report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The 2006 Mercedes was eastbound on 51st Street about 10:25 a.m. when the driver failed to yield at the stop sign at 241st East Avenue, about half a mile east of Broken Arrow, troopers said.

A Jeep that was southbound on 241st was struck by the car, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was treated at Saint Francis Hospital South in Tulsa and released; his 16-year-old passenger refused treatment at the scene, according to troopers.

