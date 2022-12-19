Boy struck by vehicle near Rhema Lights in critical condition, Broken Arrow police say

A 9-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle last week, Broken Arrow police said.

The child was trying to cross the 1000 block of West Kenosha Street to visit the Rhema Lights display with his family when he was hit by a passing vehicle after 6:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a Broken Arrow Police Department news release.

The boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said Friday. No further information has been provided, as police say the investigation remains ongoing.

Memorable stories from 2022 by Tulsa World's public safety team Tulsans protest overturning of Roe v. Wade, plan to work to restore reproductive rights As fatal crashes rise, OHP says most are preventable: 'People are driving too fast for those roadways' Mental health crisis is 'gaping wound,' needs prioritization by Legislature, Tulsa County DA says after stabbing Case of missing Okmulgee men now a homicide investigation, police chief says Taft shooting aftermath: Long-term effects setting in for victims as resources, concern seem scarce Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now