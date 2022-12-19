 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boy struck by vehicle near Rhema Lights in critical condition, Broken Arrow police say

  Updated
A 9-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle last week, Broken Arrow police said.

The child was trying to cross the 1000 block of West Kenosha Street to visit the Rhema Lights display with his family when he was hit by a passing vehicle after 6:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a Broken Arrow Police Department news release.

The boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said Friday. No further information has been provided, as police say the investigation remains ongoing.

Close to 43,000 people died in a traffic crash in 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That's up from about 39,000 deaths in 2020.
