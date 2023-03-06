Tulsa police say a man who was tunneling on an embankment near the Arkansas River was found dead beneath nearly 10 feet of sand this weekend.

A woman had reported shortly before midnight Saturday night that her boyfriend disappeared while digging for copper wire near 56th Street and Riverside Drive.

She told police that she had gone to check on him Thursday and found that the tunnel he had been working on was caved in.

According to a social media post from the Tulsa Police Department, the search on Sunday involved a cadaver dog, an excavator, the Medical Examiner's Office, an anthropologist and the Tulsa Fire Department.

The man's girlfriend told police he had been working several weeks at the location, where he had found copper wire coming out of an embankment.

