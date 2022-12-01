 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Body of homeless man found at recycling plant, police say

  • Updated
The body of a local man was found at a Tulsa recycling plant on Tuesday, the Tulsa Police Department reported Thursday. 

Workers at Tulsa Recycle and Transfer, 1150 N. Peoria Ave., found the remains of 21-year-old Juan Rolland Jr. when they were sorting through recycling on a conveyor belt, said Lt. Brandon Watkins of the Police Department's Homicide Unit. 

Police think Rolland was homeless and had crawled into a dumpster before ending up in one of the recycling trucks that took him to the plant, Watkins said. 

The amount of time Rolland had been dead before being discovered is not believed to have been long, but that remains under investigation, he added. 

There is no indication that the death was a homicide, police said in a press release.

olivia.mccourry@tulsaworld.com

Staff Writer

As a breaking news reporter, I cover crime and other spot news. I graduated from the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism in 2022 before joining the Tulsa World. 

