Bicyclist killed in collision with pickup in north Tulsa

A man riding a bicycle was killed in a collision with a pickup in north Tulsa on Thursday afternoon, Tulsa police said.

The cyclist, a 30-year-old man, was hit as he crossed the north side of the Virgin Street intersection across Peoria Avenue about 2:15 p.m. He was taken to a hospital but died, police said.

After talking with witnesses, police determined that the pickup driver had a green light and that "the bicyclist darted across the roadway into his path."

There were no indications of high speed, drugs or alcohol for either party.

