At least 17 displaced by fire in 11-story senior citizen apartment building north of downtown

At least 17 residents of a senior citizen apartment community were displaced Wednesday evening after a fire ignited in their high-rise building north of downtown.

The number could grow as crews continue to assess the damage done to Pioneer Plaza, an 11-story, 191-unit building, the Tulsa Housing Authority said.

“We will relocate all residents whose homes were impacted and will ensure their immediate needs are met,” the agency said in a statement. “We are incredibly thankful for the quick response from the Tulsa Fire Department and other first responders to ensure the safety of our residents.”

Firefighters got the call of a fire on the ninth floor just before 6 p.m. and flooded the property at 901 N. Elgin Ave. with about a dozen fire and ladder trucks.

Residents of the three uppermost floors were evacuated, and firefighters assisted a handful of residents who were unable to make it out on their own, Tulsa Fire Department spokesman Andrew Little said.

Other residents out of harm’s way opted to shelter in place or on their balconies as firefighters coordinated their attack on the fire using the building’s built-in hose connections.

Firefighters had extinguished the flames and were working door-to-door to account for all the residents about an hour later.

“Any structure or public housing like this is a significant challenge because there’s so many people,” Little said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people currently reside at the property.

At least one person was taken to a hospital and was likely to be treated for smoke inhalation, Little said.

Tulsa Fire Chief Michael Baker praised the firefighters who responded to the fire in a tweet that night, saying he was “incredibly proud” of their work. Baker said one unit sustained limited fire damage, though Little noted that smoke and water damage could extend to more.

Fire investigators traced the cause of the fire to a resident experiencing a mental crisis, Little said. No arrest was made in favor of diverting the resident to a treatment facility.

Pioneer Plaza is a Tulsa Housing Authority property that sits just north of the agency’s main office, where affected residents were taken after the fire. Residual winds from a passing cold front and scattered storms throughout the day blew about 48 degrees.

THA provides publicly-assisted housing across the city in the forms of traditional public housing, mixed-finance sites and housing vouchers, according to the organization’s website.

