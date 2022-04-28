Altercation at Dream Center in north Tulsa draws 'huge response' after gun goes off

An altercation between two GED students early Thursday afternoon drew a "huge response" from law enforcement after a gun went off inside the Dream Center in north Tulsa.

Two juvenile individuals participating in the Dream Center's class for high school equivalency exam preparation reportedly got into a confrontation, according to Tulsa County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Roebuck. She described the immediate response to a 911 call as "huge."

"Anytime you hear 'shots fired' in a place where kids are taking classes, that requires a huge response," Roebuck said, adding "everybody who was close by responded ... just because initially you don't know what you have."

The physical altercation, reportedly in a bathroom or nearby hallway, resulted in one of the juveniles producing a firearm, Roebuck said.

"A gun was introduced, and a shot was fired, but we don't have a shooting victim," she said.

She said one of the two juveniles involved was being treated by emergency medical responders for a wound on his head. She said the wound was not a result of the gunshot, but a criminal firearm charge could still be brought in juvenile court.