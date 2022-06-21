 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
8-year-old girl in critical condition after being struck by car

An 8-year-old girl was in critical condition after being hit by a car Monday night, according to Tulsa police.

The child was riding her bicycle when she was struck by a southbound car at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 46th Street North around 10 p.m. She was taken to a hospital, according to police.

Officers say the driver was interviewed by investigators before being released. The collision remains under investigation, police said Tuesday.

