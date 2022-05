A 5-year-old boy was killed Monday in a UTV accident on private property in Okmulgee County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The unidentified boy was driving a Hisun utility terrain vehicle near Grayson when he crashed just before 5 p.m. He was transported to a Henryetta hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His passenger, a 17-year-old Henryetta girl, was reportedly not injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, with no further details reported by troopers.