45-year-old woman killed in Payne County crash west of Yale

A 45-year-old woman from Yale was killed Friday night in a crash on Oklahoma 51 in Payne County.

According to a preliminary crash report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Julie Ann Johnson was driving north in a 2014 Nissan Altima on Oklahoma 18. A westbound 2018 Dodge Ram pickup truck struck Johnson's car at the Oklahoma 51 intersection three miles west of Yale.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The other driver, a 19-year-old man listed as a resident of Carlsbad, New Mexico, was not injured, troopers said. Both were wearing seat belts and were reportedly the sole occupants of each vehicle.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, with no further details yet available on the crash.

According to Google Street View, the intersection is a four-way stop with a flashing red signal in addition to signage in all directions.

Staff Writer

I'm a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World.

