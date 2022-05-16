30-year-old Catoosa woman killed in motorcycle collision in east Tulsa

A collision involving a car and two motorcycles on a Tulsa highway Sunday night left a 30-year-old woman dead and injured two other people, including a child.

Shelbi Knapp of Catoosa was pronounced dead at the scene on Interstate 44 near 129th East Avenue, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Troopers said she was driving a 2002 Honda motorcycle when the crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Details of the crash remain under investigation, but troopers said the collision also involved a 2011 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The driver of that motorcycle, a 32-year-old Tulsa man, and his passenger, a 10-year-old boy, were taken to a hospital in fair condition, troopers said.

A 2005 Chevrolet Malibu also was involved in the crash, the OHP said.

Neither motorcycle driver was wearing a helmet, according to troopers.