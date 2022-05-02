 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
27-year-old Tulsa woman killed in crash on I-244 early Sunday

A 27-year-old Tulsa woman was killed early Sunday in a collision on Interstate 244 near downtown, according to a preliminary crash report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

About 3 a.m. Sunday, Brittnee Brinkley was in a 2019 Ford Fusion when the vehicle collided with a Budget rental truck about a quarter-mile east of Detroit Avenue.

Brinkley was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, a 36-year-old Oklahoma City man, was treated and released from a Tulsa hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

Details of the collision remain under investigation, troopers say.

