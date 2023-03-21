A 22-year-old woman was killed after her vehicle collided with another car head-on during a rainy Tuesday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Paige Darian Martin of Grove was northbound on Oklahoma 10 a few miles south of Wyandotte around 9:34 a.m. when her 2015 Chevrolet Cruze lost control in the rain, according to a preliminary crash report. Troopers said Martin's car then crossed the center line and went into the path of oncoming traffic, striking a 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer head-on.

Martin was pronounced dead at the scene. She was reportedly wearing a seat belt.

The other driver, a 31-year-old Grove man, was pinned for about 15 minutes inside the Trailblazer before being extricated and taken to a Missouri hospital. The report states he was treated and released with arm and leg injuries.

Troopers believe unsafe speeds and hazardous road conditions caused the crash, according to the initial OHP report.

