 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

22-year-old pedestrian struck, killed on Adair County road

  • 0

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports a 22-year-old Kansas woman was killed when she and another pedestrian were struck by a vehicle on an Adair County road about 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Shayna VanVleet of Kansas City, Kansas, was pronounced dead at the scene on County Road 690 at County Road 4730 near Westville, according to a preliminary report.

A 23-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, woman was transported to an Arkansas hospital with minor injuries, troopers said. 

The driver of a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, a 21-year-old Westville man, was reportedly not injured.

Further details were not available, with the cause of the crash still under investigation, according to the report.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Teen still missing after one year

Teen still missing after one year

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public's help to find a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for one year.

Watch Now: Related Video

What a residential school apology from the Pope in Canada could mean for reconciliation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert