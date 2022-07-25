22-year-old pedestrian struck, killed on Adair County road

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports a 22-year-old Kansas woman was killed when she and another pedestrian were struck by a vehicle on an Adair County road about 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Shayna VanVleet of Kansas City, Kansas, was pronounced dead at the scene on County Road 690 at County Road 4730 near Westville, according to a preliminary report.
A 23-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, woman was transported to an Arkansas hospital with minor injuries, troopers said.
The driver of a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, a 21-year-old Westville man, was reportedly not injured.
Further details were not available, with the cause of the crash still under investigation, according to the report.