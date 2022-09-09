 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
22-year-old motorcyclist dies after crash in Delaware County

A 22-year-old motorcyclist died Thursday after crashing the previous day in Delaware County.

Jeffery Terrell of Salina, Oklahoma, was driving a 2005 Kawasaki Vulcan on County Road 504 near U.S. 412 when he crashed around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Terrell was air-lifted to an Arkansas hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition. He died the following morning, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Troopers said in a preliminary report that speeding appeared to be the cause of the crash two miles north of Leach, where Terrell's motorcycle went off the road and struck a tree.

