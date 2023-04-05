A Tulsa woman was killed early Sunday in a crash on the Turner Turnpike near Kellyville.

Hailey Taylor, 21, was eastbound on the highway in Creek County just after 8 a.m. when her 2014 Nissan Altima struck a 2019 Freightliner that had pulled over in the shoulder.

According to a preliminary crash report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Taylor was pinned more than two hours. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her seat belt was not equipped, troopers noted. The other driver inside the parked Freightliner was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to OHP.

