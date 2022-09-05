21-year-old man drowns in Illinois River on Labor Day, GRDA says

The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department recovered the body of a 21-year-old man from the Illinois River on Monday.
A man who could not swim was wading in the water at the Peavine Hollow Public Access Area in Cherokee County around 11:30 a.m. He went under the water at the park in Tahlequah and did not resurface, according to a GRDA news release.
GRDA Police found the body of the unidentified man around 2 p.m. in 9½ feet of water, the release states.
Medical examiners will determine the manner of death, with the investigation ongoing, according to the release.