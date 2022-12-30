20-year-old motorcyclist killed in high-speed crash, Tulsa police say

A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed Thursday night in a high-speed crash in south Tulsa, police say.

Officers responded around 8 p.m. to the scene near 73rd Street and Memorial Drive, where the motorcyclist reportedly had struck a vehicle "at a high rate of speed," Tulsa police said in a social media post.

The southbound motorcycle was approaching 73rd Street as another vehicle was making a left turn into Memorial's northbound lanes, according to the post. The motorcycle struck the vehicle's driver side.

A Tulsa Police Department image shows the motorcycle still in the inside lane of Memorial after its operator was taken to a hospital.

The man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead later Thursday night.

