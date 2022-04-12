2-year-old hit by car in north Tulsa mobile home park, police say

A 2-year-old child was run over by a his father's truck as he was pulling into their driveway at a north Tulsa mobile home park, Tulsa police said in a news release.

Officers responded to the Elba Terrace Manufactured Home Community in the 1200 block of North Darlington Avenue about 8 p.m. Tuesday to an auto-pedestrian collision.

Upon arriving, they found the boy had been run over by a 2011 Dodge pickup as his father was pulling into the driveway. The boy was rushed to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition with trauma to his torso and legs.

The boy's father reportedly told investigators the family had just arrived home from a grocery store, and the boy and his mother got out of the truck, which was parked in front of the house.

The woman told her husband they weren't going anywhere else, so the man started to pull the truck into the driveway.

The woman walked to the house with the child following behind her, but as the man was pulling the truck into the driveway, he felt a bump.

He got out and realized the boy had run back toward the truck, and the truck ran over him.

Police said both parents are cooperating with investigators, and no indications of drugs or alcohol were discovered.