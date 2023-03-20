A collision involving two vehicles on the Turner Turnpike near Chandler early Sunday left a 19-year-old pedestrian dead, according to a preliminary crash report from state troopers.

Ian Spann, 19, of Sapulpa was reportedly on foot near mile marker 162 on Interstate 44 in Lincoln County around 2 a.m. when the crash happened.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 21-year-old drivers were behind the wheel of the two vehicles that were involved: a 2014 Nissan Altima and a 2011 GMC Acadia. According to the troopers' report, the condition of the drivers was apparently normal, and neither was injured in the collision.

Spann was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. No further details were provided. The cause of the collision remains under investigation, troopers said.

