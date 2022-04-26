 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
19-year-old Enid man, his passenger die in crash after failure to yield, troopers say

A 19-year-old Enid man and his passenger were killed Monday in a crash caused by the man's failure to yield at a stop sign in Garfield County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Kurt Donald Hankey, 19, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Impala westbound on Oklahoma 45 near Carrier when troopers say he failed to stop at a stop sign. The Impala was struck by a southbound 2015 GMC pickup, left the road and struck a power pole.

The driver, Hankey, was ejected in the crash from the impact with the power pole, according to troopers. Both he and a passenger in the Impala were pronounced dead at the scene; neither was wearing a seat belt, troopers said in the preliminary crash report.

Both occupants of the pickup truck were air-transported to an Oklahoma City hospital; troopers list them in stable condition.

