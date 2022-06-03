 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
18-year-old dies in single-vehicle rollover crash

An 18-year-old from Wister was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash early Friday in LeFlore County.

Ayden G. Brown was a passenger in a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado on U.S. 270 highway southeast of Wister. Just before 1 a.m., the driver went off the road, overcorrected and ended up flipping the vehicle. It rolled an unknown number of times but came to rest upright, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said.

Brown was ejected from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene, according to a preliminary crash report.

The driver, a 19-year-old from Heavener, was cut out of the truck and hospitalized in Arkansas with head injuries. Neither occupant of the truck was wearing a seat belt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but troopers noted the odor of alcohol in their initial report.

