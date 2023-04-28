An 18-year-old is dead after a collision on a wet road in Ponca City involving another young driver, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Nate Collins of Ponca City was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic early Thursday near a two-way stop at Ranch Drive and Highland Avenue, the preliminary crash report states.

The other motorist, a 16-year-old boy from Ponca City, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado at the time of the crash. Collins was pinned inside his car for an unknown amount of time, troopers said in the report. He was transported to a Ponca City hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The other driver was not injured. It is unclear from the troopers' report whether seat belts were in use. No further details were reported.

