 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

15-year-old dies after ATV crash in Talihina

  • 0

A 15-year-old died in a Tulsa hospital three days after crashing an ATV on a county road in Talihina, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Wednesday.

The boy from Talihina was driving a 2007 Honda ATV south on County Road Williams around 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, when the vehicle departed the road and struck a tree, according to a preliminary crash report.

The unidentified juvenile was initially transported to a local hospital with head injuries and later moved to a Tulsa medical facility, where he died Friday, June 10.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rare Yellowstone closure from historic floods spells hardship for 'gateway' towns

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert