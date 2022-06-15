15-year-old dies after ATV crash in Talihina

A 15-year-old died in a Tulsa hospital three days after crashing an ATV on a county road in Talihina, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Wednesday.

The boy from Talihina was driving a 2007 Honda ATV south on County Road Williams around 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, when the vehicle departed the road and struck a tree, according to a preliminary crash report.

The unidentified juvenile was initially transported to a local hospital with head injuries and later moved to a Tulsa medical facility, where he died Friday, June 10.