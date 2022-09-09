14-year-old Bristow boy killed along with driver in crash Thursday in Creek County

A crash Thursday afternoon in Creek County left the driver and a 14-year-old Bristow boy dead, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Estle Roach, 66, of Bristow was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Colorado on Oklahoma 48 near 341st Street around 3:50 p.m. at the time of the crash.

Roach and a passenger were pinned inside the truck about two hours, troopers said in a preliminary report. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger was wearing a seat belt; Roach was not, troopers said. Further details of the crash have not been reported, and the cause remains under investigation.