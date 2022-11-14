111522-tul-nws-fatalba_merged

A 57-year-old McAlester man was killed Friday evening in a crash at a Broken Arrow intersection, police said.

Patrick Glenn Ray reportedly was westbound on Kenosha (71st) Street just before 8 p.m. Friday when an eastbound motorist attempted a left turn onto Olive (129th East) Avenue.

The two vehicles collided, according to a Broken Arrow Police Department news release, and Ray was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and an occupant of the other vehicle were hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, the release states.