A 1-year-old girl was killed and a toddler left in critical condition after an accident in a driveway Monday evening near Cleora in Delaware County.

A 63-year-old Afton man was pulling into a residence on Neosho Boulevard around 5 p.m. Monday when the little girls were struck by his pickup, according to a preliminary crash report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Both girls were taken to a Tulsa hospital, where the younger was pronounced dead; a 2-year-old girl was admitted in critical condition. Their names have been withheld from OHP's public report.

The man's condition was reportedly normal, troopers said, while the cause of the fatal accident remains under investigation.

