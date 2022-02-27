Academic All-State selections announced

When he first heard about Academic All-State, Memorial senior Joshua Le originally was not interested.
“I first thought it was just another award,” he said. “But after I looked into it, I realized I was one of the few students here who could qualify. It would be a chance not only to represent myself, but Memorial High School as a whole.”
On Thursday, the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence announced its list of 100 Academic All-State honorees. One of four Tulsa Public Schools seniors on the list, Le is Memorial’s first Academic All-State selection since 2017.
Academic All-State students are selected based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities and community involvement, as well as letters of recommendation and an essay from each nominee. The selection committee, which is chaired by retired Tulsa attorney Teresa B. Adwan, works independently of all other foundation activities.
To even be eligible for consideration, a student must have an ACT score of at least 30, a combined SAT score of 1370 or be a semifinalist for a National Merit, National Achievement or National Hispanic Scholarship.
This year’s Academic All-State class represents 75 public high schools across 67 districts. The students scored an average of 33 on the ACT, with six recipients scoring a perfect 36. In addition, 28 honorees are National Merit semifinalists, and one student is a National Hispanic Scholar semifinalist.
Named an Advanced Placement Scholar in both 2020 and 2021 by the College Board, Le is heavily involved with FIRST Robotics, including stints in leadership roles with Memorial High School’s team and volunteering as a mentor for the team at Memorial Middle School over the last four years.
“This is a big honor,” Le said. “It is a huge confidence boost to be selected for this. I’m hoping that me getting selected for the list will pave the way for more Memorial students to pursue it as well.”
Joining Le on the list from TPS are Booker T. Washington seniors Haley Nettleship, Miles Udwin and Michelle Woolridge.
An Eagle Scout and a member of the school’s speech and debate team, Udwin will attend Columbia University in the fall to study history. He said several of his older friends have earned Academic All-State accolades in previous years.
“We’ve got a pretty proud history of excellence, and it is nice to be recognized for that,” he said.
Named an AP Scholar by the College Board, Woolridge plays competitive volleyball and is the current president of Booker T. Washington’s student council. She has not decided on a college yet.
“It’s a really big honor,” she said. “I have been working hard for the last four years to make sure my academics and extracurriculars are in order. That others are noticing that hard work feels really nice.”
With five selections, Jenks High School had more students tapped for Academic All-State than any other school in Oklahoma.
Jenks’ honorees include Chansong Won, Ezra Power, Haeyn Seo, Ignacio Yockers and Kayla Cao.
“It so humbling and affirming,” Jenks High School Principal David Beiler said. “It is super exciting to see our students get recognized this way. I really do think it’s a testament to these five students’ hard work and dedication.
“It is also symbolic of the hard work that goes on here at Jenks High School by all the faculty, staff and students, as well as the support we have from the parents and community at large.”
Other Tulsa area students named to the Academic All-State list include Matt Fries and Morgan King from Bartlesville High School, Landen Plumlee and Lauren Hsieh from Bixby High School, Broken Arrow High School’s Evan Kamriguel, Coweta High School’s Layne Havlik, Inola High School’s Jonathan Menzel, Taylor Wise from Skiatook High School, Union High School’s Meghana Venkatesha, Graham Curtsinger from Verdigris High School and Shelby Russell from Wagoner High School.
Each of this year’s All-State selections will receive a $1,000 scholarship and a medallion. The students will be recognized at the foundation’s 36th annual Academic Awards Celebration on May 21, at the Omni Oklahoma City Hotel. The event is scheduled to be broadcast statewide May 28-29 by OETA.
