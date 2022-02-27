Academic All-State selections announced

Named an Advanced Placement Scholar in both 2020 and 2021 by the College Board, Le is heavily involved with FIRST Robotics, including stints in leadership roles with Memorial High School’s team and volunteering as a mentor for the team at Memorial Middle School over the last four years.

“This is a big honor,” Le said. “It is a huge confidence boost to be selected for this. I’m hoping that me getting selected for the list will pave the way for more Memorial students to pursue it as well.”

Joining Le on the list from TPS are Booker T. Washington seniors Haley Nettleship, Miles Udwin and Michelle Woolridge.

An Eagle Scout and a member of the school’s speech and debate team, Udwin will attend Columbia University in the fall to study history. He said several of his older friends have earned Academic All-State accolades in previous years.

“We’ve got a pretty proud history of excellence, and it is nice to be recognized for that,” he said.

Named an AP Scholar by the College Board, Woolridge plays competitive volleyball and is the current president of Booker T. Washington’s student council. She has not decided on a college yet.