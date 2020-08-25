See tonight's election results as the votes are counted: Refresh this page to see the latest results
Follow the Tulsa World on Twitter as updates come in tonight from reporters and photographers covering the elections.
Updated 8:07 p.m.: With 19 percent of vote, GT Bynum is leading Greg Robinson 53 percent to 33 percent in the Tulsa mayor race, says veteran Tulsa World City Hall reporter Kevin Canfield. Follow him on Twitter.
Updated 7:55 p.m.: Mayor Bynum continues to hold a lead in the race with Greg Robinson coming in second so far.
In the Tulsa City Council race, all the incumbents continue to be in the lead. In District 9, which is an open seat, Lee Ann Crosby is leading over Jayme Fowler with 17% percent of precincts reporting.
All five propositions to the Tulsa City Charter are receiving overwhelming support so far.
Updated 7:30 p.m.: Mayor Bynum is ahead 55% to 34% for Greg Robinson as absentee and early voting ballots continue to come in.
The incumbents at Tulsa City Council are all ahead except for Cass Fahler, where Mykey Arthrell is out to an early lead.
Updated 7:16 p.m.: With 14,706 absentee votes in so far, G.T. Bynum is ahead of Greg Robinson in the mayor's race 8,985 to 5,333.
The Tulsa County Election Board sent out 27,605 absentee ballots for Tuesday’s elections.
The Tulsa World will be here through the night as the votes come in from elections across the state.
The Tulsa County Election Board sent out 27,605 absentee ballots for Tuesday’s elections. In 2016, the last time Tulsans voted for mayor, the board sent out fewer than 7,000.
Read Staff Writer Kevin Canfield's story about how absentee ballots in Tulsa County are being verified: Methodical process ensures accurate count of absentee ballots, local election officials say