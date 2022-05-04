Above and Beyond Awards honor Tulsa firefighter, officer of the year

Rotary Club of Tulsa on Wednesday announced the Firefighter of the Year and Officer of the Year at its 2022 Above and Beyond Awards ceremony.

Jeremy Jackson, currently stationed at Fire Station No. 9 in south Tulsa, received the E. Stanley Hawkins Firefighter of the Year award.

Jackson has served the Tulsa Fire Department for 17 years. In 2021, he received the Tulsa Fire Department Humanitarian Award for community service.

He is on the Leadership Team at Church on the Move, an Oklahoma State Firefighters Organization trustee, and an active PTA volunteer and ambassador at Broken Arrow Public Schools.

Jackson secures donations for the TFD Rehab Unit, which helps reduce firefighter’s heat exhaustion by giving the water, misters, fans, sports drinks and snacks. Jackson volunteers his time for Hydrants of Hope, a charity for kids battling cancer, founded by late Tulsa firefighter Mark Meyer.

He serves on the North Tulsa Community Education Task Force and volunteers at Tulsa Dream Center. He also utilizes his own company’s lawn equipment to help several elderly north Tulsans maintain their lawns.

Mike Griffin, a 24-year veteran of Tulsa Police Department, was named Officer of the Year.

Griffin operates and weekly facilitates one of the Mighty Oaks’ outposts in Oklahoma. Mighty Oaks’ mission is to serve servicemembers and their families who have endured hardship through their service to America, and to help them through peer-to-peer recovery programs. It serves active-duty military, veterans and first responders.

Griffin served six years in the Army National Guard.

Mayor G.T. Bynum spoke at the awards ceremony to thank Tulsa Fire Department and Tulsa Police Department for keeping the community safe.

"It's crucial not just to show gratitude for those who risked their lives to keep us safe, but it's crucial to keep our communities safe," Bynum said.

In Jackson's name, $1,500 is being donated to the Tulsa Firefighters Benevolence Fund and $1,500 to Hydrants of Hope. In Griffin's name, $3,000 is being donated in his honor to the Mighty Oaks Foundation.

A representative from the Mighty Oaks Foundation accepted Griffin's award on his behalf due to the sensitive nature of the officer's work.

