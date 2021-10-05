About 6,200 preventable deaths from COVID-19 so far this year, OU epidemiologist conservatively calculates

He said the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's provisional COVID-19 death count in Oklahoma was at 10,472 people since the pandemic's beginning and that the state itself had reported 8,499 COVID deaths so far.

He noted that cities in Oklahoma with similar population totals are Clinton, Blanchard, Pryor, Piedmont, Wagoner, The Village, Warr Acres, Coweta and Guymon.

"So which disaster in the state's history compares to losing the entire population of a city of the size that I just listed?" Wendelboe asked.

He emphasized that COVID's death rate in Oklahoma is 132 times higher in unvaccinated people than in those who are vaccinated.

"And these numbers apply to the general populace," he said.

Looking forward, Wendelboe said his modeling projects that COVID hospitalizations will reach a low point around mid-November. That would mean deaths would hit a low point about two weeks later, he said, so perhaps early December.

Unfortunately, he said, there likely will be another increase again in a few months unless more people get vaccinated because natural immunity from previous infection will wane.