About 6,200 preventable deaths from COVID-19 so far this year, OU epidemiologist conservatively calculates

There have been roughly 6,200 preventable deaths from COVID-19 in Oklahoma so far this year, according to a conservative estimate from Dr. Aaron Wendelboe, a University of Oklahoma epidemiologist.
Wendelboe broke down the state's COVID-19 death rate Tuesday in response to a "solemn milestone": The U.S. surpassed 700,000 cumulative COVID deaths over the weekend.
He said he used the state's death data — which show 1,523 fewer COVID deaths than the number the federal government has reported — for a conservative approach to calculate his estimate of preventable deaths of Oklahomans.
There have been 6,460 COVID-related deaths since Jan. 1, and 98% of those who died — 6,331 people — were unvaccinated, he said. Only 2% of the deaths — 129 people — were of vaccinated people.
"The bottom line is we could have prevented roughly 6,200 COVID-related deaths with more vaccines," Wendelboe said. "That is approximately equal to the size of Pauls Valley or Anadarko.
"So as we move forward, it's just so important for us to realize that COVID can be prevented, particularly hospitalization and death."
The vaccine first became available in December, so Wendelboe selected Jan. 1 as the start point. He served as the state's epidemiologist under Gov. Kevin Stitt in the pandemic's early stage.
He said the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's provisional COVID-19 death count in Oklahoma was at 10,472 people since the pandemic's beginning and that the state itself had reported 8,499 COVID deaths so far.
He noted that cities in Oklahoma with similar population totals are Clinton, Blanchard, Pryor, Piedmont, Wagoner, The Village, Warr Acres, Coweta and Guymon.
"So which disaster in the state's history compares to losing the entire population of a city of the size that I just listed?" Wendelboe asked.
He emphasized that COVID's death rate in Oklahoma is 132 times higher in unvaccinated people than in those who are vaccinated.
"And these numbers apply to the general populace," he said.
Looking forward, Wendelboe said his modeling projects that COVID hospitalizations will reach a low point around mid-November. That would mean deaths would hit a low point about two weeks later, he said, so perhaps early December.
Unfortunately, he said, there likely will be another increase again in a few months unless more people get vaccinated because natural immunity from previous infection will wane.
He said he doesn't think there will be surges at the same levels as in the recent past, but that question largely comes down to duration of immunity and what new COVID variants emerge.
"I want to emphasize that these deaths really are preventable — the vast majority of them," Wendelboe said. "So if we do a better job of getting our family, our friends vaccinated, then we actually don't have to see an increase in deaths again."
Dr. Jean Hausheer called Wendelboe's presentation "very sobering" and "difficult" to hear.
Hausheer, a past president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, said the number of preventable deaths causes her "great heartache and pause."
"I think we can learn from our mistakes and move forward, but our vaccination rate needs to be better than it is," Hausheer said. "It's time people listen and move forward."