Abortion-rights protesters rally at Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa

Abortion-rights advocates in Tulsa gathered outside Woodland Hills Mall on Friday evening to acknowledge President Joe Biden's executive order to help protect access to abortion and to demand still more federal action.

The protesters said this order is not a long-term solution, especially in Oklahoma, and a spokesperson for the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office said nothing in the executive order "supplants the decision of the Supreme Court or the rights of states to decide this issue for themselves."

"(Biden) signed an executive order that protects our rights and access to safe abortions temporarily," Olivia Olds said at the abortion-rights protest at Woodland Hills. "Temporarily. This executive order can easily be overturned if another president is voted in. This is only a temporary fix, and this is not a permanent solution."

The only way abortion rights will be protected and reinstated in Oklahoma, Olds said, is if the U.S. Senate "does their jobs" and codifies the Women's Health Protection Act into law.

The bill, which was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives in June 2021, says state governments cannot limit providers' abilities to prescribe drugs, offer abortion services via telemedicine, or immediately provide abortion services when the provider determines that a delay risks the patient's health.

The bill failed in the Senate a second time this May in a 49-51 vote.

Jessica Master drove more than two hours on Friday from her home in McAlester to the south Tulsa mall to raise her voice with other abortion-rights advocates in her first protest.

"We shouldn't have to fight for human rights," Master said. "As America, we're supposed to be this great united nation, but when you target certain rights, you target all of them."

As a resident of southeastern Oklahoma, Master said she feels scared because so few voices are advocating for women's rights. But, as upsetting as the inaction is, she still feels hope that this small step of a presidential executive order is just the first step forward.

"It's upsetting enough for so many people to get out in 100-plus degree weather," Master said. "But every big change has small steps. I'll stay out here so someone's future kids don't have to."

Not all Oklahomans acknowledge Biden's executive order as a success. A man in his car yelled at the protesters to repent and said they were "killing kids," and the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office called it an "overreach" and said the office will continue to "fight for the unborn."

"By issuing this executive order, President Biden has doubled down on his commitment to the death of unborn children," said Madelyn Hague, a spokesperson for the Attorney General's Office. "The Supreme Court has spoken on this issue and held that there is no constitutional right to an abortion."