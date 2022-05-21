Abortion dominates legislative session

OKLAHOMA CITY — Efforts to ban abortion dominated the Oklahoma regular legislative session.

Lawmakers on Friday left the Capitol after finishing the bulk of their work during regular session, but left the door wide open should they need to return next week to override vetoes signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Meanwhile, they are expected to return in special session to dole out American Rescue Plan Act funds, wrestling control away from Stitt in an effort to get the money out the door sooner. Oklahoma has received half of the $1.87 billion in ARPA funds.

“It has been an extremely successful session,” said Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City.

Lawmakers sent the governor a handful of abortion bills, one of which is reportedly the most stringent in the nation, banning abortion at conception.

Stitt has said he would sign any anti-abortion bills sent to his desk, hoping to make the state the most pro-life in the nation.

Lawmakers also sent Stitt a $9.8 billion budget that included $32.5 million to eliminate the waiting list for those with disabilities seeking home- and community-based services.

Sen. Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City, said the measure providing funds to eliminate the more than 5,000-person waiting list was one of the most important bills ever passed.

The budget agreement was mostly free of tax cuts touted earlier in the session by House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, including decreases to the personal income and corporate tax and elimination or a moratorium on the state’s 4.5% tax on groceries.

But it did include $75 rebates for singles and $150 for married couples. It also includes the reinstatement of a 1.25% vehicle sales tax exemption.

Democrats complained loudly that not enough money was put into education or other core services while the state’s savings is expected to hit historic levels.

“I think the Oklahoma State Senate Democrats are quite disappointed in the amount of funding that is not going to public education this year,” said Sen. Jo Anna Dossett, D-Tulsa. “In particular, if you look at allocations to common education we have dropped in investment as a share of total allocations.”

Lawmakers also came up with a $698 million incentive package in an effort to lure an electric vehicle batter factory to the MidAmerica Industrial Park at Pryor.

Lawmakers also passed a number of bills to better regulate the growing medical marijuana industry and combat illegal growing operations.

It included a bill making the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority a separate agency by removing it from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Stitt also signed Senate Bill 2, dubbed “Save Women’s Sports Act,” prohibiting those assigned male at birth from participating in female sports as athletes who are transgender.

Stitt also signed a law that bans nonbinary gender markers on birth certificates.

Passed and sent to Stitt in the last few days is legislation to privatize the state’s Medicaid system.

This seems to close a years-long struggle between Stitt and the Legislature over the program’s future. Lawmakers said the new legislation creates a payment system based on outcomes.

The Senate voted down a hot-button voucher bill that likely will return in some fashion next session.

Senate Bill 1647, by Treat, would have let pubic tax dollars go to private schools.

The measure failed in April by a vote of 22-24. It takes 25 votes to pass a bill in the Senate.

Lawmakers made little progress on affecting who can require vaccination mandates and masks, despite an uproar during the interim.

Also left on the cutting room floor was Senate Joint Resolution 43, which would let voters decide to amend the constitution and dramatically change the judiciary, including abolishing the Judicial Nominating Commission.

“It won’t advance this session,” Treat said, adding that he has not given up on efforts to reform the judiciary.

The Legislature said goodbye to some lawmakers who can’t return due to term limits. They include Rep. Jadine Nollan, R-Sand Springs; Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy; Sen. Mark Allen, R-Spiro; Sen. Kim David, R-Porter; and Sen. Marty Quinn, R-Claremore.

Roberts is running for labor commissioner. David is running for corporation commissioner. Quinn is running for Oklahomans 2nd District seat in Congress.

Video: Oklahoma House advances abortion bill allowing lawsuits.

