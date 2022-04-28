Abortion bans pushed through both chambers of Oklahoma Legislature

OKLAHOMA CITY — Abortion bans remained at or near the top of the agenda for the Oklahoma Legislature’s ruling Republicans on Thursday, with the House and Senate each muscling through one of the other’s abortion bills on the final day this session to pass opposite chamber legislation.

House Republicans, in particular, flexed their supermajority to full effect.

With an 82-18 advantage, House Republicans can essentially do whatever they want, and demonstrated it by bringing Senate Bill 503 — a “fetal heartbeat” bill — to the floor first thing, procedurally cutting off all debate and discussion, and then quickly sending the measure to Gov. Kevin Stitt on a 69-13 vote.

Stitt has already signed a near-total abortion ban and has another bill on his desk that resets state law to pre-Roe v. Wade in anticipation of the U.S. Supreme Court reversing or modifying the landmark abortion rights decision. Just to be sure, though, and perhaps with an eye on June 28 Republican primaries, GOP lawmakers kept two more options in the mix.

Hours after the House acted, the Senate passed House Bill 4327, which bans abortion with some exceptions for medical emergencies, rape, sexual assault or incest. The bill passed 35-10, with two Republican voting against it because they wanted no exceptions.

The measure would be enforced by civil lawsuits. It allows for civil suits against those that aid or abet the performance or inducement of abortion, such as paying for the procedure.

Damages could be awarded of not less than $10,000.

Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, said a civil action could not be brought against the woman who had the abortion.

Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, questioned why there were exceptions in the measure, including one for ectopic pregnancy.

Ectopic pregnancies occur when a fertilized egg implants and grows outside the uterus where it cannot survive. The condition can be deadly for women.

Hamilton, who supports abolishing all abortions, said the product of an ectopic pregnancy or the result of rape or incest deserve the same protections.

Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City, said the measure would allow one neighbor to sue and other neighbor and the accused would have to prove they didn’t have an abortion.

“This bill is incredibly intrusive,” she said. “It reduces an individual’s freedom and it is just plain wrong.”

Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, said there are number of reasons a woman might not want to report a rape to law enforcement.

“Why does it have to be reported,” she said. “Why aren’t women believed.”

Daniels said the measure serves as a deterrent to abortion.

“This will not save just one life,” she said. “It will save many, many lives.”

Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, said the bill “exploits the very vulnerable for political purposes.”

The bill has an emergency clause making it effective upon the governor’s signature. ​

The bill sent on to the governor by the Senate Thursday, SB 503, would ban abortions of detection of a “fetal heartbeat,” usually at about six weeks, or before most women know they’re pregnant.

Opponents of the fetal heartbeat legislation say it is disingenuous because the “heartbeat” described is not an actual heartbeat, but electrical impulses in a collection of cells that develop into a heart should gestation continue.

The gavel had hardly come down on SB 503 when an abortion rights coalition filed lawsuits to stop SB 503 and SB 612, the near-total abortion ban signed by Stitt earlier this month.

Thursday’s deadline caused a good deal of maneuvering and surprise amendments, some of which completely changed the intent of the original bill. House Democrats got so fed up in the first hour of Thursday’s session most of them stormed off the floor.

The House clampdown on discussion and debate and incomplete explanations of subbed-in language during the morning session doubtless had little effect on the final outcome of the bills involved, but it did deny the Democratic minority its one outlet and one bit of leverage — time.

With about 80 bills on Thursday’s House agenda, Democrats wanted to make Republicans pay a price for bringing up the bills they strenuously opposed by delaying proceedings. This they were denied.

"I'm just going to say it. This is bulls---," Rep. Meloyde Blancett, D-Tulsa. "This is cram-down time. I'm so angry."

While the early-morning ruckus in the House drew attention to abortion and school bathrooms, the deadline rush buried the passage of dozens of bills that on another day might have gotten the headlines.

These included SB 1337, the Legislature’s latest attempt to have some input into the state’s Medicaid system after surrendering control of the agency that oversees it to the governor; SB 522, which would split off the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority from the health department and make it an independent agency; and SB 1396, an attempt to address problems in the Supplemental Hospital Offset Payment Program, which is used to leverage additional Medicaid funds.

One of the day’s presto-chango bills may have alarmed animal enthusiasts. SB 1522 started out as a reduction of penalties for cockfighting, but passed Thursday as a measure giving local officials more latitude for removing protestors deemed a nuisance.

