AAC acknowledges late officiating error from TU’s win against East Carolina

Fewer than 12 hours after the controversial conclusion to the University of Tulsa’s victory against East Carolina, the American Athletic Conference acknowledged an officiating error that likely altered the outcome.

With less than two minutes remaining in Friday night’s 34-30 win, TK Wilkerson lost possession of the ball and the officials ruled it a fumble recovered by the Pirates.

Upon video review, the ruling was reversed an the official determined Wilkerson regained possession and was down before East Carolina recovered.

The statement from the league: “After reviewing the video of the play, the conference has determined that the judgment of the replay official was incorrect. The ball carrier did not regain possession of the ball, and the ruling on the field awarding the ball to East Carolina should not have been reversed.

“The American Athletic Conference has conducted a review of the game and has communicated its findings to East Carolina and Tulsa.”

Before the drive ended with a touchdown run from Wilkerson with 29 seconds left, TU converted a fourth down on a low catch from Josh Johnson that also was reviewed.