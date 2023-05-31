Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Her absence at family gatherings has not grown any less noticeable over the last year.

But for Amanda Glenn's survivors, whenever they're together, it still feels in small ways like she's with them.

"It's really hard to describe Amanda in the past tense," said Kristin McPherson, Glenn's sister-in-law. "She's still so very much a part of us. Especially her boys. We see glimpses of her in them.

"Ian's big smile and Gabe's cute nose. Even in their actions and personalities. The courage and strength they both have shown over this year is a testament to how they were raised."

Extra courage and strength will definitely be needed this week — both for family members of Glenn and those of the other victims of last year's mass shooting on the Saint Francis Hospital campus in Tulsa.

This Thursday marks one year since June 1, 2022, when Glenn, 40; Dr. Preston Phillips, 59; Dr. Stephanie Husen, 48; and William Love, 73, were killed by a gunman in the campus' Natalie Building.

Saint Francis officials will honor the victims at the hospital Thursday, with Mayor G.T. Bynum and other city leaders joining them.

Glenn, a receptionist, had worked in Phillips' office for several years, part of her nearly two decades in the medical field.

The Sand Springs resident left behind a host of loved ones, including her husband, Beau Glenn, and their two sons, Gabe, 19, and Ian, 17 — all of whom have spent the last 12 months grappling with the loss.

"I don't think it feels real yet," McPherson said. "Everyone is still healing and trying to create a new normal."

"We're missing her from ballgames, missing her meals, missing her guidance and support. It's impossible to make it make sense."

McPherson said holiday gatherings, which Glenn loved to help plan, have been especially hard.

"We didn't skip any of them, but they were different," she said. "We spent more time outside, keeping our minds busy, making new memories, but always remembering Amanda."

Glenn was a 2000 graduate of Charles Page High School, as was her husband. The two had been married 19 years.

Glenn was "a natural nurturer (and) was happiest when she was taking care of other people," McPherson said.

She loved the challenge of planning and organizing.

"Sticky notes were everywhere to remind her what needed to be done," McPherson said, adding that Glenn enjoyed taking care of details.

The family likes to think she's doing the same thing now — planning ahead for the day when they will all join her.

"The good news is we will see her again, and that is what keeps the boys going," McPherson said. "Until then, Amanda is our angel."

