A year after COVID put a crimp in his 100th birthday, decorated WW2 pilot to get party for his 101st

Kurth, a longtime Tulsan, is the oldest of Miller’s children.

Born during WWII, while he was away fighting in China, she was almost a year old, she said, by the time he first saw her.

After the war, Miller went on to a long military career, flying in the Berlin Airlift and serving as an adviser in Vietnam.

In a sense, Kurth and her father are just now getting to know each other, she said.

“I think I will look back on this time as when I got to know him more as a human being rather than someone on a pedestal. Which is who he has always been to me,” Kurth said.

“He was just so busy being what he was.”

Adventurous

As a boy growing up in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, Miller always had an “adventurous” streak, he said.

He became interested in flying and, after previously joining the National Guard, he left college after three years to pursue the dream.

He joined the Army Air Corps in 1940, still more than a year before the U.S. entered WWII, and went on to earn his wings.