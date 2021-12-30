A walk on the wild side: State parks hosting New Year's Day hikes

Osage Hills State Park, Pawhuska: Meet at the ball field at midnight for the first hike. A second hike will be held at 1 p.m. The easy, 1-mile hikes will be along the Creek Loop Trail. 918-336-5635

Grand Lake State Park, Bernice: Meet at 11 a.m. at the Nature Center for an easy, 1-mile hike along the paved Heart Healthy trail. 918-257-8330

Greenleaf State Park, Braggs: Three separate hikes. First hike: meet at 9 a.m. at the park office for a strenuous, 5.5-mile hike along the Greenleaf Lake Trail. Approximately three hours. Second hike: Meet at park office at 10 a.m. for an easy, 1.5-mile hike along the paved Family Fun Trail. Third hike: Meet at 1 p.m. at the park office for a strenuous, 5.5-mile hike along the Greenleaf Lake Trail. Approximately three hours. 918-487-5196

Sequoyah State Park, Hulbert: Two different hikes are scheduled. At 11:30 a.m. is an easy, 1-mile hike through Bluebird Trail; meet at the trail head by the Chickasaw entrance. At 1:30 p.m. is a moderate, 2.4-mile hike through Whispering Pines Trail; meet at the nature center parking lot. Both hikes are one-way, which will double the distance overall. 918-772-2108