A walk on the wild side: State parks hosting New Year's Day hikes

In keeping with an annual tradition, Oklahoma State Parks will again host First Day Hikes on New Year's Day, Saturday.
The free, guided hikes present an opportunity to begin the New Year on a healthy perspective by getting outdoors, connecting with nature and promoting year-round recreation, the department said.
Twenty state parks will host guided hikes on New Year’s Day. Park staff and volunteers will lead the free hikes.
Although not all Oklahoma state parks are hosting guided hikes, the Parks Department encourages all guests to take the opportunity on Jan. 1 to hit the trails and walk their way to health on their own time. Bicycle and equestrian trails, as well as golf courses, also offer fresh air and recreation.
All Oklahoma state parks are open for outdoor visitors on Saturday, and parking will be free.
Guided First Day Hikes will be held in the following Oklahoma State Parks. All park contact numbers and hike information can be found at TravelOK.com.
Northeastern Oklahoma
Keystone State Park, Mannford: Meet at the park office. The first hike begins at 12:01 a.m., and the second begins at 10:30 a.m. The moderate, 1.25-mile hike will be held on the Rangers Pass Trail. Afterward, hikers can enjoy coffee and hot chocolate. 918-865-4991
Osage Hills State Park, Pawhuska: Meet at the ball field at midnight for the first hike. A second hike will be held at 1 p.m. The easy, 1-mile hikes will be along the Creek Loop Trail. 918-336-5635
Grand Lake State Park, Bernice: Meet at 11 a.m. at the Nature Center for an easy, 1-mile hike along the paved Heart Healthy trail. 918-257-8330
Greenleaf State Park, Braggs: Three separate hikes. First hike: meet at 9 a.m. at the park office for a strenuous, 5.5-mile hike along the Greenleaf Lake Trail. Approximately three hours. Second hike: Meet at park office at 10 a.m. for an easy, 1.5-mile hike along the paved Family Fun Trail. Third hike: Meet at 1 p.m. at the park office for a strenuous, 5.5-mile hike along the Greenleaf Lake Trail. Approximately three hours. 918-487-5196
Sequoyah State Park, Hulbert: Two different hikes are scheduled. At 11:30 a.m. is an easy, 1-mile hike through Bluebird Trail; meet at the trail head by the Chickasaw entrance. At 1:30 p.m. is a moderate, 2.4-mile hike through Whispering Pines Trail; meet at the nature center parking lot. Both hikes are one-way, which will double the distance overall. 918-772-2108
Tenkiller State Park, Vian: Meet at 10 a.m. at the nature center for the first hike along the multi-use trail. Length is approximately 1.5 miles. For the second hike, meet at the nature center at 2 p.m. for a hike along the Whispering Leaves Trail. This is a moderate hike along unpaved and uneven rocky terrain. Hot cocoa and lemonade will be available after each hike, as well as a Dutch oven demonstration. Reservations for each hike are required. 918-489-5025, Ext. 6
Southeastern Oklahoma
Arrowhead State Park on Lake Eufaula, Canadian: Meet at the park office at 10 a.m. for a moderate, half-mile hike on the Trivia Trail. 918-339-2204
Beavers Bend State Park, Broken Bow: Meet at 11 a.m. at the Forest Heritage Center for an easy, 1-mile hike along the Forest Heritage Center Tree Trail. 580-494-6300
Lake Eufaula State Park, Eufaula: Meet at 10 a.m. at the visitor center for an easy, 1.5-mile hike on the Chinkapin Trail. 918-689-5311
Robbers Cave State Park, Wilburton: Two separate hikes will be held simultaneously. Meet at Community Room No. 1 at 9:30 a.m. and choose from the two hikes. The Mountain Trail hike is a moderate-to-strenuous trail that is 3 miles long and will take approximately two hours to complete. The Outdoor Classroom hike is 1 mile in length and will take approximately 45 minutes. 918-465-2565
McGee Creek State Park, Atoka: Meet at 1 p.m. at T-Hill in the park for an easy, 1.4-mile walk through the Potapo Campground. 580-889-5822
Featured video: The Tulsa World's Jimmie Tramel and Grace Wood talk New Year's Eve area events and Netflix movie 'A Castle for Christmas' Oklahoma ties