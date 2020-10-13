 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A 'very minor inconvenience': Bynum, Gist publicly receive flu shots to convey importance during COVID pandemic

A 'very minor inconvenience': Bynum, Gist publicly receive flu shots to convey importance during COVID pandemic

{{featured_button_text}}

Mayor G.T. Bynum rolled up his sleeve Tuesday morning to demonstrate strength in efforts to protect each other amid a global pandemic as flu season approaches in earnest.

Perhaps not physical strength — "I wish I had done a little more lifting over the pandemic; I would've brought the gun show here today," the mayor quipped — but certainly exercising an action to fight influenza and help ease the strain on medical workers and hospitals.

Bynum and Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist received their flu shots from the Tulsa Health Department before a news conference Tuesday to discuss the latest updates regarding COVID-19. THD recommends that any person 6 months old or older receive a flu shot.

Bynum noted the importance of obtaining a flu shot every year but especially this year, with a chance to have a profound effect locally to protect others during the global COVID-19 pandemic. He called it no more than a "very minor inconvenience" — like mask wearing — that can have a tremendous positive effect for one's own health and the health of others.

Gist, who described the shot as pain free, said the district wants kids to be physically in schools to learn, so this is a step everyone can take to help make that happen.

"It's far better than getting the flu. I always get my flu vaccine every year," Gist said.

Ellen Niemitalo, clinical services manager at the Tulsa Health Department, administered both shots.

"It is the most important thing that we can do to prevent or minimize the flu in our community," Niemitalo said.

The vaccine protects against four different strands of the flu — two of the A type and two of the B type.

The Health Department has been offering the flu shot by appointment since Oct. 1. Niemitalo said anyone can dial the agency's main number — 918-582-WELL (9355) — for a convenient, nearby appointment.

"Our health care system has been doing a fabulous job of responding to the COVID pandemic," Niemitalo said. "We want to make sure that they still have the capacity and that it's not stretched, when influenza can be prevented."

Bruce Dart, THD's executive director, said the agency accepts most major forms of insurance and offers low- or no-cost vaccines to those who qualify. Several payment options are listed on the THD website.

Bynum said the city is about to enter a challenging and unprecedented time, with COVID-19 poised to circulate for a whole flu season as colder temperatures drive people inside.

"We are trying to keep our hospital capacity available for those suffering from COVID-19. We know that we are entering into flu season, and in any given year that can lead to a lot of hospitalizations," Bynum said.

"This is something that all of us can do to reduce our chances of getting the flu and reduce our chances of using some of that hospital capacity that our systems need to keep available to provide medical treatment to those in need who are suffering from a virus that we don't have a shot for."

Featured video: Early voting in Tulsa County moves to new location amid pandemic

Virus basics: Your COVID-19 questions answered

corey.jones@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I am a general assignment reporter who predominately writes about public health, public safety and justice reform. I'm in journalism to help make this community, state, country and, ultimately, world a better place.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News