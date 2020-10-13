A 'very minor inconvenience': Bynum, Gist publicly receive flu shots to convey importance during COVID pandemic

Ellen Niemitalo, clinical services manager at the Tulsa Health Department, administered both shots.

"It is the most important thing that we can do to prevent or minimize the flu in our community," Niemitalo said.

The vaccine protects against four different strands of the flu — two of the A type and two of the B type.

The Health Department has been offering the flu shot by appointment since Oct. 1. Niemitalo said anyone can dial the agency's main number — 918-582-WELL (9355) — for a convenient, nearby appointment.

"Our health care system has been doing a fabulous job of responding to the COVID pandemic," Niemitalo said. "We want to make sure that they still have the capacity and that it's not stretched, when influenza can be prevented."

Bruce Dart, THD's executive director, said the agency accepts most major forms of insurance and offers low- or no-cost vaccines to those who qualify. Several payment options are listed on the THD website.

Bynum said the city is about to enter a challenging and unprecedented time, with COVID-19 poised to circulate for a whole flu season as colder temperatures drive people inside.