A Tulsa woman who survived COVID after weeks on a ventilator is glad to be vaccinated after initial hesitancy

After enduring six weeks on a ventilator last fall with COVID-19, Tricia Bergen didn’t want to take a vaccine after hearing rumors that some shots could trigger the disease itself.

“I was adamant that I was not going to get it,” Bergen said Tuesday. “It can be difficult to know what to believe.”

As friends and loved ones encouraged her to reconsider, Bergen sought advice from three doctors, all of whom agreed that side effects were rare and almost always mild.

“Some mild or even moderate side effects would be better than you ending up in the hospital again,” one told her. And Bergen had to agree.

Two weeks after receiving a vaccination, the Tulsan spoke to an online forum with the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition, a group representing health-care professional organizations from around the state.

“It’s been 16 days, and I’m very glad I did it,” she told the group.

Most experts agree that people will eventually need booster shots to remain immune, according to data presented during the forum.