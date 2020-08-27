Saying they need more time to consider such a massive change to the neighborhood, Brookside residents have asked Tulsa officials to wait until January before deciding on a project that would turn a secluded residential estate into a highly visible mixed-used development.
Brookside 31 would replace a single mansion on seven acres of wooded property with condos, townhouses and retail space at 31st Street and Peoria Avenue, where a new plaza would also create a public gateway to the trendy entertainment district.
The proposed development remains years away from breaking ground, officials said. But the Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission is scheduled to discuss zoning changes next week that would allow the project to move forward.
Nearby residents, however, heard about the plan only this month and haven’t had time to digest all the ramifications it would have for the Brookside area, said Robert Brejcha, president of the Museum Neighborhood Association.
“As an association, we’re trying to be fair-minded about it,” Brejcha said. “There are so many different angles to consider, and it’s such a dramatic change, that we think it’s only fair to give people more time to look at it.”
Residents have raised several concerns, he said. Some worry about the environmental impact of destroying green space while others don’t want to increase traffic at an already busy intersection, he said. Mainly, residents seem to object to how the eight-story project would change the character of the historic Brookside area by introducing denser, taller development.
“There are a number of residents who are adamantly opposed,” Brejcha said, “and I have not spoken to anyone who’s supportive. Everyone agrees that we need more time and more information.”
It’s too late to remove the project from the Planning Commission’s agenda for Sept. 2, officials said. But commissioners will discuss the neighborhood’s request at that meeting. And if they don’t agree to a delay, they will proceed immediately to hold a public hearing on the proposed zoning changes that would allow commercial, retail and denser residential development at the site.
The property owners, heirs of University of Tulsa basketball legend Bob Patterson, have not decided how to respond to the request for a delay, a representative said. But the Patterson family hopes to convince residents to support the project.
“They have a long history in Tulsa and they love Tulsa as much as anyone, and they want this to be their family’s legacy,” said Katy O'Meilia, senior planner and project manager for the Planning Design Group.
Zoning changes mark one of the first steps in a long design process for a project of this scale, O’Meilia said. Only then can her company proceed with traffic studies, environmental impact statements and a detailed architectural scheme, she said.
Even without a delay at this early stage, it will take years to finalize plans and begin construction, she said.
“Everyone’s goal is to deliver a project that is great not only for Brookside,” she said, “but for Tulsa.”
COVID-19 precautions will reduce seating capacity at the Planning Commission's Sept. 2 meeting at City Hall, but residents will be able to participate online through a link at tulsaplanning.org.
Some residents have complained, however, that they weren't informed about the meeting in time to schedule off work for it. Others say they simply don't know enough about the proposal to form an opinion yet.
"It's not that we're opposed to it, necessarily," said Liesl Glass, who lives across the street from the proposed development. "It's just that we haven't had time to really study it or understand it or have our questions answered."
Despite living so close to the site, she found out about the project only through news reports and has not had an opportunity to pose questions to the developer, Glass said.
"I want to emphasize that we're not opposed, but we're not for it either," Glass said. "We're literally just pleading for more time so we can understand what they're wanting to do and what effect it's going to have on our neighborhood."