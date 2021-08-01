'A sandbag operation': With moratorium ending, Tulsa braces for a potential flood of evictions

"The issue is with the people who are not reaching out to us," said Sherri Daley, director of operations for ASC Development & Management Company. "I think all of us can say we've been trying to do as much of the work for them as we could, but if they don't reach out to us, there's nothing we can do to help."

With the moratorium ending, some tenants are simply abandoning their apartments overnight, apparently with no intention of ever paying months' worth of overdue rent, Daley said.

"It's unfortunate because they could have gone to Restore Hope," she said. "And it would have been a win-win for all of us."

'What we really need'

Brooke, now working for minimum wage at a fast-food chain, applied for ERAP on the day the program launched, March 15.

“All this time they kept telling me I didn't have this or I needed to resubmit that," she said. "And I would call them and they would say, yes, they had everything they needed. But then a couple of days later I would get a message telling me I had to resubmit something again."