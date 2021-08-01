'A sandbag operation': With moratorium ending, Tulsa braces for a potential flood of evictions

As Tulsa went into lockdown, most parents stopped bringing their children to the daycare center where she worked. And Brooke, like an estimated 20.6 million other Americans in the spring of 2020, lost her job during the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It might not have been so bad if she could have gotten unemployment benefits quickly enough to pay that month’s rent, Brooke says. But roughly 35,000 households in Tulsa — 46% of all renters in the city — can’t afford to miss a single paycheck without falling behind on rent, according to data from the U.S. Census.
Brooke, a single mother who asked the Tulsa World not to use her last name, got an eviction notice last summer.
“I was going to live in my van," she says. "I had nowhere for me and my four kids to go."
A series of federal moratoriums on evictions, first imposed last summer by the Trump administration and extended this year by the Biden White House, kept Brooke’s court case from proceeding for more than year, which allowed her family stay in the apartment despite not paying the full rent.
But the moratorium expired this weekend. And Brooke has a court date Monday afternoon.
Tulsa officials are bracing for what could be an unprecedented number of evictions this month, which they fear could lead to record numbers of homeless families. But they also have a plan.
'You get paid'
City councilors and county commissioners saw this crisis looming last year when federal stimulus funds became available through the CARES Act. And they teamed up to create a $19.6 million effort to help people pay overdue rent and utility bills.
Of course, local government is set up to deliver services, not to process rent payments, said County Commissioner Ron Peters.
"We turned to people in the community who understood the situation," Peters says, "and who had the expertise to know what to to do."
Restore Hope Ministries, a Tulsa nonprofit that already focused on helping low-income residents pay overdue rent, seemed a natural choice to administer the stimulus-funded Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or ERAP. But the operation had to scale up dramatically — Restore Hope received more applications in ERPA's first month than during 10 years of requests prior to COVID-19.
One local official described the charity's pre-COVID assistance as “a dripping faucet” while ERAP is “a fire hose.” The program has distributed more than $7.2 million since it launched in late March. And such rapid growth doesn’t happen without struggles, officials admit.
Both tenants and landlords have complained that it can weeks if not months to receive ERAP payments. But the delays come partly from efforts to ensure that the money is going to be people who truly need it, said the Rev. Jeff Jaynes, Restore Hope’s executive director.
“We're working to make the process faster,” he said. “We also have to be responsible with the funding that has been entrusted to us."
Despite the heavy workload, Jaynes expects a huge increase in applications this week. In fact, he hopes for an increase, because he wants landlords to direct tenants to ERAP instead of taking them to court.
“I can’t help you with an empty apartment,” Jaynes said. “But if you let your tenant stay, I can make sure you get paid.”
'Be patient'
As one local property manager described eviction moratorium: Imagine forcing restaurants to serve food to customers who couldn’t afford to pay for it. Not just once, but month after month after month.
"If you went to a restaurant and a didn't pay for your meal, they would call the police and there would be a recourse," said Heidi Blackshaw who manages more than 1,800 rental units in Tulsa for LynCo Properties. "But we're the only industry right now that's being affected by the pandemic and we have no recourse, as an industry, to do what we need to do to be successful. It has tied our hands."
The end of the moratorium will untie those hands. But Tulsa probably won't see a huge increase in evictions right away, Blackshaw said. A lot of tenants have fallen behind on rent, but only a few — roughly 1% of her renters — have resisted efforts to connect them rental assistance.
"They're the ones who aren't leaving us with much choice," she said. "We can't take that first step for them. We can only hold their hand to try and get them to take that first step."
Contrary to what some tenants seem to think, the moratorium didn't forgive anyone’s rent. The amount due kept accumulating with every missed payment. And now that the moratorium is over, every penny has to be paid.
At the beginning the year, tenants collectively owed more than $100,000 in past-due rent to Scott Gordon, who owns several rental properties across the county. When landlords can’t collect rent, they can’t pay their own bills either, Gordon said.
“You can't pay your employees, you can't pay your utilities, you can't pay the bank,” he said. “It's a tough spot to be in."
ERAP offered a way to help both himself and his tenants, Gordon said. Instead of posting eviction noticed, he helped renters fill out applications for financial assistance. And the program has now paid 80% of what was owed to him, while he expects to collect all of the money eventually, without losing a single tenant.
"My message to other landlords is 'be patient,'" he said. "I know it's not easy. But if you work with people, you'll get the money. Otherwise, what do you have? An empty apartment."
If most Tulsa landlords agree, the eviction docket won't balloon to epic proportions this month. But the number of cases will almost certainly increase to some extent, landlords say.
"The issue is with the people who are not reaching out to us," said Sherri Daley, director of operations for ASC Development & Management Company. "I think all of us can say we've been trying to do as much of the work for them as we could, but if they don't reach out to us, there's nothing we can do to help."
With the moratorium ending, some tenants are simply abandoning their apartments overnight, apparently with no intention of ever paying months' worth of overdue rent, Daley said.
"It's unfortunate because they could have gone to Restore Hope," she said. "And it would have been a win-win for all of us."
'What we really need'
Brooke, now working for minimum wage at a fast-food chain, applied for ERAP on the day the program launched, March 15.
“All this time they kept telling me I didn't have this or I needed to resubmit that," she said. "And I would call them and they would say, yes, they had everything they needed. But then a couple of days later I would get a message telling me I had to resubmit something again."
Officials admit to struggling to process the sheer number of applications and say they are working to streamline the process. But Brooke didn’t receive notice until last week that ERAP will not only pay all of her past-due rent but will make future rent payments for until November.
She’s just hoping her landlord will wait for the ERAP check to arrive — it will go directly to the landlord — instead of proceeding with the eviction.
“At least I have been approved. I just feel sorry for the people who haven't been caught up yet,” she said. “I don't know how they're going to keep from being evicted."
Tulsa’s rental assistance program will continue at least through September 2022, officials said. By then, they hope the city’s eviction rate will return to pre-pandemic levels.
Tulsa’s “normal” eviction rate, however, was already the 11th highest in the country, averaging about 1,200 cases per month before the moratorium began.
The “E” in ERAP stands for “emergency,” and like any emergency program it’s not intended to solve a long-term problem, Jaynes said.
ERAP is "a sandbag operation in the middle of a flood," he said. "What we really need is a levee.”
For more information about emergency rental assistance, go to erap.restorehope.org.