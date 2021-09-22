 Skip to main content
'A reminder that you're not alone': Suicide prevention touring exhibit stops off at TCC, OSU
'A reminder that you're not alone': Suicide prevention touring exhibit stops off at TCC, OSU

To end the silence surrounding mental health and ultimately prevent more suicides are the goals behind a national touring exhibit that is visiting two Oklahoma college campuses this week

On Tuesday, the Active Minds Send Silence Packing exhibit stopped off at Tulsa Community College’s southeast campus, 10300 E. 81st St.

The one-day exhibit, which kicked off a national tour earlier this month, will travel next to Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, where it will open to visitors on Thursday.

Send Silence Packing features some 1,000 backpacks dedicated to the memory of individuals who have died by suicide.

“When you tend to feel isolated and alone, there’s a thought that tells you nobody else in the world could possibly understand what you’re going through,” said Chad Mikell, TCC mental health counselor. “This exhibit is a reminder that you’re not alone.”

He said one of the goals is to bring the subject out in the open and “create some supportive, open communication.”

Many of the backpacks, laid out Tuesday on green space at the campus, came with photographs and stories from around the country attached to them.

Contributed by loved ones of individuals who died by suicide, the stories are sobering.

“He was my best friend. My confidant,” one of them read. “I spent the entire evening before with him, watching movies and laughing like old times. The next day, I placed him in a body bag, as it was my duty as a paramedic to do so. That was the darkest day of my entire life. I miss his smile like crazy.”

Throughout the exhibition area, signs offered encouraging messages, such as “You’re story isn’t over yet” and “It’s OK to not be OK.”

Mikell and other counselors were on hand to connect individuals to mental health resources.

Mikell said the timing of the exhibit is good. This fall, TCC has seen a significant increase in students seeking counseling services, with about half of them reporting some form of suicidal ideation.

“That does not imply somebody’s suicidal. That just means that they’re having thoughts. And about 48-49% of the students report having thoughts,” he said.

Notably, the numbers so far are affirming the value of counseling, Mikell added.

“We’ve seen a 62% reduction in suicidal ideation with students after participating in counseling.”

Mikell believes there are a couple of reasons more students are seeking services.

“Number one, while the pandemic is still unfolding, people are starting to resurface and seek out resources, and I think there’s probably some pent-up need.”

But also, he added, TCC has had a focus on promoting its services.

“We’ve been very proactive in that — making sure that faculty and staff are aware of the likely increase in student needs, and making sure that they have the resources and know-how to get them connected with myself and wellness services.”

The Send Silence Packing tour is scheduled for 30 stops in 15 cities nationwide through November.

“One of every five students lives with a mental health condition, but stigma and shame prevent many from reaching out for help,” said Alison Malmon, founder and executive director of Active Minds, a nonprofit that promotes mental health awareness and education for young adults.

“Send Silence Packing is a highly visible way to combat that stigma, increase openness, and inspire action for suicide prevention,” she added.

For more information, go to activeminds.org/sendsilencepacking.

By the numbers

Preliminary data on suicides statewide, 2020:

Age group, number suicides total, (number female suicides)

10 to 14: 19 (7)

15 to 19: 52 (13)

20 to 24: 79 (14)

25 to 34: 162 (35)

35 to 44: 169 (35)

45 to 54: 119 (25)

55 to 64: 126 (34)

65 to 74: 74 (12)

75 to 84: 55 (7)

85+: 20 (0)

Source: Oklahoma Chief Medical Examiner

