'A reminder that you're not alone': Suicide prevention touring exhibit stops off at TCC, OSU

To end the silence surrounding mental health and ultimately prevent more suicides are the goals behind a national touring exhibit that is visiting two Oklahoma college campuses this week
On Tuesday, the Active Minds Send Silence Packing exhibit stopped off at Tulsa Community College’s southeast campus, 10300 E. 81st St.
The one-day exhibit, which kicked off a national tour earlier this month, will travel next to Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, where it will open to visitors on Thursday.
Send Silence Packing features some 1,000 backpacks dedicated to the memory of individuals who have died by suicide.
“When you tend to feel isolated and alone, there’s a thought that tells you nobody else in the world could possibly understand what you’re going through,” said Chad Mikell, TCC mental health counselor. “This exhibit is a reminder that you’re not alone.”
He said one of the goals is to bring the subject out in the open and “create some supportive, open communication.”
Many of the backpacks, laid out Tuesday on green space at the campus, came with photographs and stories from around the country attached to them.
Contributed by loved ones of individuals who died by suicide, the stories are sobering.
“He was my best friend. My confidant,” one of them read. “I spent the entire evening before with him, watching movies and laughing like old times. The next day, I placed him in a body bag, as it was my duty as a paramedic to do so. That was the darkest day of my entire life. I miss his smile like crazy.”
Throughout the exhibition area, signs offered encouraging messages, such as “You’re story isn’t over yet” and “It’s OK to not be OK.”
Mikell and other counselors were on hand to connect individuals to mental health resources.
Mikell said the timing of the exhibit is good. This fall, TCC has seen a significant increase in students seeking counseling services, with about half of them reporting some form of suicidal ideation.
“That does not imply somebody’s suicidal. That just means that they’re having thoughts. And about 48-49% of the students report having thoughts,” he said.
Notably, the numbers so far are affirming the value of counseling, Mikell added.
“We’ve seen a 62% reduction in suicidal ideation with students after participating in counseling.”
Mikell believes there are a couple of reasons more students are seeking services.
“Number one, while the pandemic is still unfolding, people are starting to resurface and seek out resources, and I think there’s probably some pent-up need.”
But also, he added, TCC has had a focus on promoting its services.
“We’ve been very proactive in that — making sure that faculty and staff are aware of the likely increase in student needs, and making sure that they have the resources and know-how to get them connected with myself and wellness services.”
The Send Silence Packing tour is scheduled for 30 stops in 15 cities nationwide through November.
“One of every five students lives with a mental health condition, but stigma and shame prevent many from reaching out for help,” said Alison Malmon, founder and executive director of Active Minds, a nonprofit that promotes mental health awareness and education for young adults.
“Send Silence Packing is a highly visible way to combat that stigma, increase openness, and inspire action for suicide prevention,” she added.
For more information, go to activeminds.org/sendsilencepacking.
Breaking the Cycle: The Tulsa World's 8-day series on Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs)
Oklahoma ranks high for several social ills that have been linked to Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) scores. A few examples:
What is your ACE score and what does it mean? Understanding the consequences of childhood trauma
Part 1: The science is well established and should come as no surprise
'I've been there. I know.' Oklahoma's children top the nation in trauma suffered, and one survivor is doing his part to stop it
Part 2: Soda, cigarettes and trauma: How Adverse Childhood Experiences alter brain chemistry, cultivate unhealthy habits and prompt premature death
An adult to trust. Tulsa grief therapist Jessica Orvis turns child counseling into art form
Part 3: 'All I ever knew.' Drugs. Alcohol. Jail. Oklahoma's children repeat the patterns of their parents
She was always there. A court-appointed child advocate forms 20-year bond with two sisters
Part 4: For many trauma survivors, the key is breaking down what happened to them. That’s what therapy and mental health programs like the Mental Health Association of Tulsa’s Walker Hall can do
Tulsa elementary school gymnasium feels more like sanctuary thanks to caring teacher
Part 5: After losing seven students in a tornado-stricken Moore elementary school, a counselor is helping Oklahoma schools become trauma-informed
One school district is leading the state and nation in approach to serving students grappling with chronic stressors
Central High School teacher advocated for Aylin Reyes once, now she advocates for children
Part 6: How a Tulsa real estate agent became Mama Linda to foster children
Part 7: Central High School football coach calls strenuous work with at-risk students 'the most rewarding experience of my life'
Part 8: What the leading voices for change say Oklahoma needs to reduce chronic childhood traumas
Tulsa World ACEs advisory board
Kristin Atchley uses past trauma to advocate for children dealing with adverse conditions
Michael Overall: Does Oklahoma have a problem too big to solve?
Ginnie Graham: Oklahoma can be a top 10 state if it reduced children experiencing trauma
Podcast: Listen to story behind the Tulsa World special report on Adverse Childhood Experiences
The latest episode of Mental Health Association Oklahoma's podcast "The Mental Health Download" tells the story behind the Tulsa World's 8-part series Breaking the Cycle.
The podcast, hosted by Matt Gleason with the Mental Health Association Oklahoma, includes interviews with three people who played key roles in the series.
Lucinda Morte is a mental health professional who has a relatively high ACE score herself.
Donavon Ramsey is a resilient 19-year-old with a high ACE score and plenty of heartbreaking stories.
Ashley Parrish, the Tulsa World’s deputy managing editor who oversaw the year-long process to make the Breaking the Cycle series a reality.
"The Mental Health Download" shares stories each month about mental illness, homelessness, incarceration and suicide, and how each can impact our lives in a profound way.