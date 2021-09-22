'A reminder that you're not alone': Suicide prevention touring exhibit stops off at TCC, OSU

“He was my best friend. My confidant,” one of them read. “I spent the entire evening before with him, watching movies and laughing like old times. The next day, I placed him in a body bag, as it was my duty as a paramedic to do so. That was the darkest day of my entire life. I miss his smile like crazy.”

Throughout the exhibition area, signs offered encouraging messages, such as “You’re story isn’t over yet” and “It’s OK to not be OK.”

Mikell and other counselors were on hand to connect individuals to mental health resources.

Mikell said the timing of the exhibit is good. This fall, TCC has seen a significant increase in students seeking counseling services, with about half of them reporting some form of suicidal ideation.

“That does not imply somebody’s suicidal. That just means that they’re having thoughts. And about 48-49% of the students report having thoughts,” he said.

Notably, the numbers so far are affirming the value of counseling, Mikell added.

“We’ve seen a 62% reduction in suicidal ideation with students after participating in counseling.”

Mikell believes there are a couple of reasons more students are seeking services.