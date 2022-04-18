'A really bad Monday': Trial begins for man charged with shooting two Tulsa police officers, killing one

Ninety-four Mondays after two police officers were shot — one fatally — on a traffic stop in east Tulsa, a jury trial began for the man recorded on video pulling the trigger.

That Monday, June 29, 2020, was “a really bad Monday,” Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray began, alluding to the mortal wounding of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson and critical wounding of Officer Aurash Zarkeshan.

“But it didn’t start out that way,” he continued. “And it didn’t have to end that way.”

After being mostly empty for about two weeks of jury selection, the courtroom gallery was full of spectators for opening statements from prosecution and defense.

District Judge Bill LaFortune had earlier explained to panelists that such speeches are not to be considered as evidence but only serve to allow the respective parties to provide an outline of the case, introduce any disputes at hand and persuade jurors to perceive the sequences of events in their favor.

Defendant David Ware, seated between first counsel Kevin Adams and second counsel Robert Gifford, listened as Gray slowly walked in front of the jurors, telling them how Ware had been "riding a high" on his way home that night from the Hard Rock Casino, where he had won thousands of dollars in a jackpot.

It was about 3 a.m., and Officer Zarkeshan pulled Ware over less than a mile from his home on 89th East Avenue just off 21st Street for making a wide left turn in view of his oncoming patrol vehicle and having an expired paper tag.

Gray pointed to Ware’s ensuing actions as the reason the stop ended in deadly violence, but defense attorney Adams said his client shot the two men because he was in fear for his life after being shocked with a Taser, sprayed with pepper spray and kicked over his refusal to follow a command he believed was illegitimate.

The entirety of the interaction was recorded on at least three cameras: the dash cam on Zarkeshan's patrol car, his body camera and Johnson's; which formed the basis for each side’s statement. The jurors will be shown the video later in the trial.

Ware wasn't able to find his driver's license or insurance verification at the time of the stop and became indignant when Zarkeshan told him he needed to step out of the car; eventually saying he planned to tow it.

Ware refused and went back and forth with the officers for several minutes, pleading for a ticket instead or to speak with another supervisor and saying that the officers were violating his rights.

Eventually increasing his use of force, Johnson continued to order Ware out of the vehicle while he repeatedly asked "Why?", yelled for help and doubled down on his resolve to not get out of the car or on the ground.

Near the end of the interaction, while both officers were straining to pull Ware out of the door they opened, he reached under his driver's seat and grabbed a gun apparently unbeknownst to them. Once he stood and fought to get his gun arm free, he can be seen shooting toward each at close range multiple times and fleeing to the vehicle of a friend who had earlier arrived at the scene.

Other responding police officers, Gray said, found Johnson and Zarkeshan lying on opposite sides of the road suffering gunshot wounds to their heads.

Johnson, 45, who was rushed by other officers to a hospital in the back of a patrol car, succumbed to his injuries the next day. Zarkeshan, then 26, recovered after several months of rehabilitation at an out-of-state facility.

In his statement, Adams asked jurors to pay close attention to what he said would be a “reoccurring theme” throughout the trial of discrepancies, misplaced evidence and “untruths” spoken by police officers, many examples of which he ticked off and later attempted to substantiate with the testimony of two crime scene investigators the state called as witnesses.

In response to his cross-examination, both men confirmed they could not say whether the evidence had been tampered with before they got to the scene but assumed it had not. Offficer William McAllister testified crime scene detectives waited about an hour a couple of blocks from the scene before it was determined to be safe to process with a suspect on the loose.

District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler called the men to the stand to establish the physical evidence they documented at the scene, and Lt. Stephen Stoltz walked the jurors through a crime scene diagram and more than 100 photos; his voice wavering as he identified the pool of blood on the roadway that belonged to Johnson, his friend of 16 years.

His emotion caused Adams to question why the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, which had assisted in the evidence collection, didn't take over the whole case.

Stoltz answered that such a decision was out of his hands and, later, in saying he was unable to speculate in response to some of Adam's questions about the scene, Stoltz said he hadn't watched the video and wouldn't unless he was made to.

"And then I still won't watch it," he said.

Jurors will continue to hear from the state's witnesses Tuesday.

