DeeDee Clapp said she can still hear her son's heart beating when she lays her head on his chest, but she knows he's not coming back.

Lundin Hathcock, 35, is brain-dead after being shot in the back of the head as he sat at a desk at Rudisill Regional Library on Tuesday.

He was one of two victims police say a shooter randomly targeted during a brief spree in north Tulsa. It ended at a nearby Quiktrip, where 55-year-old James McDaniel was also fatally shot and police took the shooter into custody.

Clapp has been at Ascension St. John Medical Center since late that night. She and Hathcock's two sisters, as well as one of his grandmothers, made the drive as soon as law enforcement contacted them in Wyandotte.

Clapp described the past day as the "roughest 24 hours" of her life.

"I'm a cancer survivor," she told the Tulsa World in a phone interview. "And I've never fought anything as hard as it is trying to hold his hand and see him through to this point."

Her voice quaking on the other end of the phone, Clapp said Hathcock's organs are expected to save about eight lives and likely give someone sight.

Knowing Hathcock as "a precious soul," it's something he would've wanted, Clapp said.

"He was so kind-hearted and so sweet," the mother said of her eldest son. "He’d do anything for anybody, anything that he could to help them. Even if it was his only place to lay his head, and they were total strangers, he’d allow them into his apartment to rest.

"He's just going to be missed so much."

Hathcock grew up as a "typical boy" in a large family, Clapp said. He was "smart and crafty" and loved playing in the dirt, which later grew into a passion for construction and work as a skilled mason, she said.

He came to Tulsa about six months ago to find work after spending most of his life around Wyandotte, Miami and Joplin, Missouri, she said, and he loved the library. He'd often use computers at libraries to communicate, sending messages to family and friends, or look for jobs, Clapp said.

Hathcock's "little bit of a troubled past" stemmed from a struggle with depression that grew as he did.

"He had spots in his life that were hard, but he never quit," Clapp said. "He just got to where he’d think he could do it without his medication and then wouldn’t take it and slip back (into depression and homelessness), but he always wanted to fight and get back up. He never wanted to quit.”

Despite living a life on and off the streets, Hathcock's heart never hardened, Clapp said, and he got robbed many times because he was so trusting.

He didn't smile often, Clapp said, but when he did, it was the "sweetest smile."

"His teeth were messed up a little bit, so he didn’t want anyone to see his teeth," Clapp said. "But he grinned. He was always grinning."

She had had many happy memories surface as she sat at his bedside, but one that particularly stood out was the first time he held his first niece. Hathcock didn't marry and had no children.

"He was so proud and so happy," she said. "He just sat there and almost glowed that he was an uncle."

What happened isn't fair, Clapp said, but "it just is what is now, and (Hathcock)'s in God's hands."

She said she and her family are praying for McDaniel's family as they suffer the same, and as for the shooter, Clapp said "the Lord says forgive.

"He'll still have to serve his time and face his consequences for his actions."