'A place to come together': Tulsa woman opens home to deaf-blind people

Just off of Fourth Place and Memorial Drive is an unassuming brick house like any other on the block. Upon entering the home and being greeted by Jeri Cooper, however, one realizes this place is not just another residence: This is Jeri’s House.

A sign in the entryway reading “Welcome to Jeri’s House” in both English and Braille reveals what this place is all about — it’s a haven for deaf-blind people, a place for them to find empowerment and community.

Cooper — in addition to being an advocate and teacher for deaf-blind individuals in Oklahoma — is the CEO and founder of Jeri’s House, a temporary residential facility for those affected by deaf-blindness. A deaf-blind person herself, Cooper opened Jeri’s House with the goal of helping other deaf-blind people find independence and become self-sufficient in their day-to-day lives.

After months of preparation, Jeri’s House is now accepting applications for residents of all ages, sexes and abilities.

“I want this place to be a launching pad where (deaf-blind individuals) can come stay with me and start building up some confidence,” Cooper said. “I want to help build them mentally, physically, spiritually and emotionally to make a whole, complete person. Then they can go out and do what God intended them to do.”

It’s important to clarify what’s meant by deaf-blindness. A deaf-blind person is someone who is simultaneously affected by both hearing and visual impairments, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Education. What many people don’t realize is that it’s exceedingly rare for someone to be completely blind and deaf, Cooper said.

“What a lot of people think of is Helen Keller, but that’s not what we’re all like — you just have to have both hearing loss and vision loss to be deaf-blind,” Cooper said.

At a young age, Cooper was diagnosed with severely limited vision and hearing loss caused by nerve damage. Despite the prognosis, Cooper’s mother refused to give up on her chance at living a normal, happy life. She taught her to read and write and, while keeping a watchful eye, pushed her toward being self-reliant.

Despite experiencing many triumphs — including receiving hearing aids that significantly improved her hearing ability and flourishing at the Oklahoma School for the Blind in Muskogee — the strain of deaf-blindness took a toll on Cooper as she grew older, she said.

Once she graduated and moved to Oklahoma City to pursue a life of independence, Cooper’s condition left her feeling increasingly isolated. Seeking kinship and a sense of belonging, she turned to partying, often abusing alcohol and drugs as a means to connect.

“When you’re in a bar, people will get up close to you and hug you, and that’s what I needed — I needed to belong because I was so lonely,” Cooper said. “I just thought, ‘OK, if people don’t know how to handle a blind person but they know how to handle a drunk, then I guess that’s more acceptable,’ — and that’s what I did for 20 years.”

After reaching rock bottom, Cooper had a breakthrough and rediscovered her Christian faith, which she said informs much of her mission today. Once she decided her purpose was to become a teacher and advocate for other people in the Deaf-Blind community, she started working as a deaf-blind specialist for the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services.

For her work, Cooper traveled to the homes of deaf-blind individuals to help them learn Braille, sign language and other household tasks. But there was a problem — because many of her students still lived with their families, much of the progress she made was being undone, she said.

“I would teach them how to make coffee and say, ‘OK, next time, you make me coffee,’ — but the next time I would go, they couldn’t,” Cooper said. “I started to find out that every time they’d go to make coffee, and if they started making a mess or looking like they might spill the water, their family and friends would say, ‘Oh, no, let me help you,’ and they never got to practice.”

The resources available for deaf-blind individuals are extremely limited, especially in Oklahoma. Before Jeri’s House, there were no residential facilities for deaf-blind people in the state, and very few exist across the country.

Some deaf-blind individuals are taken to nursing homes, which often lack the resources, funding and personnel to properly care for them, Cooper said.

In 2016, Cooper had the idea to open a residential facility where deaf-blind people could come, stay and learn valuable skills to help them on the path toward autonomy. Though she had no experience running a business of her own, she learned from other CEOs of local nonprofits who guided her and helped her acquire the two properties (one for female residents and one for male residents) that make up Jeri’s House.

Cooper moved in in September 2021 and started preparing the space to accommodate future residents.

Jeri’s House will offer a broad range of classes and resources for residents. Under Cooper’s guidance, residents will learn how to read Braille, communicate using different kinds of sign language, cook, perform household chores, attend support groups and Bible studies, and more.

Cooper also plans to take residents to sporting events and restaurants so they can become more confident and comfortable in the community.

“I want to help deaf-blind people build their self-esteem,” Cooper said. “I want to show them that they’re valued; they’re important; they have a lot of things to offer.

“Maybe they can come here, learn a little Braille, sign language or even how to make a sandwich and, within that, start building success.”

Importantly, Cooper wants to help her residents learn how to live a full life outside Jeri’s House. She plans to connect her residents to support service providers, trained professionals who help deaf-blind people communicate more in depth with the world around them.

“They’re not a personal care attendant — my SSP can’t help me take a bath or do the dishes. They’re more like my eyes and ears,” Cooper said. “They help us interact so we can understand more about the world.”

The logo for Jeri’s House is the ASL sign for “house,” formed by extending one’s hands upward and slanting the fingers inward, creating what looks like the roof of a home. And that’s exactly what Cooper wants Jeri’s House to be — not a medical facility but a home where residents can feel like they belong.

“I didn’t want a big place. I wanted it to be small and intimate. There’s nothing like the intimacy that comes with communicating with a deaf-blind person,” Cooper said.

“Everyone is getting so excited because now they’ll have something to look forward to, a place to come together.”

While Jeri’s House is certainly accommodating to the deaf-blind, it’s important to Cooper that her residents learn to exist in a world that may not always be attuned to their needs, she said.

“I don’t want to make this the ‘blind house.’ I want it to feel like any other house,” Cooper said. “Of course, a lot of our things here are Brailled — the microwave, the stove — but we don’t want to label everything because that’s not how it’s going to be in the real world.”

A fundraiser at the Jason’s Deli at 8321 E. 61st St. is set for April 12, with 25% of proceeds benefitting Jeri’s House.

To learn more, to donate or to apply to volunteer or live at Jeri’s House, visit jerishouse.org.

