'A pivotal moment': Baptists release names of accused abusers, including some from the Tulsa area

Revealing hundreds of pastors and church leaders nationwide who have been accused of sexual abuse, a new Southern Baptist report includes at least 14 names with ties to Oklahoma, including a Broken Arrow youth minister who killed himself after police told him he would be charged with molesting a 13-year-old.

The Oklahoma cases date as far back as 1996 but also include a 2021 federal indictment of a Vinita preacher accused of sexual contact with a minor and possession of child pornography.

The Southern Baptist Convention released the list, naming 703 people nationwide, late Thursday night after years of pressure from victims and victims’ advocates, both from within and outside the denomination.

Wade Burleson, a retired Baptist minister from Enid, called for a similar database, in 2007 but SBC leaders rejected the motion. Burleson later became a major source for an investigative series published by the Houston Chronicle in 2019, which led to increased public pressure to release the names of pastors and church employees who had faced credible accusations.

“It’s a shame we didn’t do it ourselves and it took outside pressure,” said Burleson, who’s now running for Congress in Oklahoma’s Third District. “I’m not proud of that, but at least it has shed some light on the situation.”

Most of the Oklahoma cases had already received news coverage, and none of the men appear to remain in ministry.

Burleson, while welcoming the list’s publication, hopes it won’t weaken anyone’s faith.

“I fought from within the SBC to make changes,” he said. “I have no interest in standing with those who seek to destroy the SBC.”

The Tulsa-area names include David Glen Randol, a youth minister at Arrow Heights Baptist Church in Broken Arrow, who reportedly killed himself after facing abuse allegations in 1996.

Sean David Whisenhunt, a youth minister at Central Baptist Church in Owasso, received a suspended sentence after being convicted of sexual battery in 2010, according to the SBC report. He is currently listed on the state's sex offender registry.

Roy Edward Williams, a 63-year-old longtime church member who “preached on occasion” at Bunker Hill Baptist Church in Vinita, was indicted by a federal grand jury last November on five counts of coercion and enticement of a minor, four counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a minor, one count of sexual contact of a minor between 12 and 16 years old and one count of possession of child pornography, according to the SBC report.

Williams pleaded guilty April 1 to five counts of coercion and enticement of a minor in Indian Country and one count of possession of child pornography. He will serve a 30-year prison term as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, provided a judge signs off on the deal at sentencing.

The newly published list, along with the Sexual Abuse Task Force that released it, offers the Baptist church a chance to be “more vigilant in preventing abuse, reporting abuse, and caring for survivors,” said Todd Fisher, executive director-treasurer for Oklahoma Baptists, formerly known as the Oklahoma Baptist Convention.

“This is a pivotal moment for everyone in the SBC,” Fisher said.

For others touched by abuse in the church not included in Thursday's report, there is hope that ongoing investigations will more fully reflect the extent of the denomination's problems.

Floyd Buffington said he and his wife, a lifelong member, and several members of their extended family all left the First Baptist Church of Vinita over the church’s handling of a youth minister accused of sexual impropriety in 2020 involving multiple teenage boys.

Buffington, who has a relative among the victims, said that only this week did someone from the Southern Baptist Convention’s national executive committee return his previous calls, urging him to share information about his family’s experience with third-party investigators.

He thinks the SBC should mandate background checks, maintain a national database of all church personnel who have been accused, and have uniform policies and procedures for how local churches are to respond when accusations are received.

“The head of the Oklahoma Baptist association told me each church has autonomy, so there is nothing even at the state level that could be done to a church or a staff member. There is not even a national database to show where a preacher was ordained,” Buffington said. “Thankfully, local law enforcement took the boys’ allegations seriously.”

The youth minister in question pleaded no contest and received a deferred sentence in district court for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a felony.

Of the revelations out of SBC national in the last two weeks, Buffington said: “This is just the tip of the iceberg. Look how long it took for the Boy Scouts — I think this is going to open up a floodgate. There are probably 10 times more than there are people willing to talk about it.”

Video: State church leaders react to Southern Baptist sex-abuse allegations

Michael Overall Staff Writer Born and raised in Oklahoma, I write news features and personal columns on a variety of topics. Phone: 918-581-8383 Follow Michael Overall Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today