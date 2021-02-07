A new Tulsa World staff photographer puts eyes on Tulsa for the first time

When I got this job I only knew two things Oklahoma: The movie “Twister” was filmed here and that one of the most violent race massacres in our nation happened here.

I had never been to Oklahoma let alone Tulsa. I grew up in St. Louis but I have lived in Harlem and worked around New York City for years.

After getting the job offer to be a staff photographer for the Tulsa World, I did some research about Tulsa and was eager to move. I’ve spent that last month covering assignments all over the state that I now call home and my community. Moving here from New York, I experienced a lot of change.

It’s strange to see downtown so empty, especially coming from New York. The parking around here is amazing and so different from what I am used to, where parking costs as much as some mortgages.

When I wandered into the Blue Dome District I could see how eager Tulsa was to grow. The Gathering Place is a beautiful free place to explore and escape the house during these times.

On my first trip there I couldn’t help but smile under my mask. It was a great reminder of how powerful a green space can be, especially with the juxtaposition of the empty river and industrial smokestacks.