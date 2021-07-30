'A new platform to tell the OU story' emerges as Sooners regents unanimously accept SEC invitation

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

SEC presidents and chancellors voted unanimously to extend invitations to OU and Texas on Thursday. The Longhorns’ regents accepted their school’s invitation Friday shortly before the Sooners’ leadership.

“Our two institutions enjoy a very unique relationship since we first played a football game in 1912 in the city of Dallas,” OU Athletics Director Joe Castiglione said. “Now, while we remain arch rivals, fierce rivals in the field of athletic competition, we know that we share some characteristics and goals where alignment serves us both.”

Previously, OU considered leaving the Big 12 for another conference in 2012. Since then, “everything,” has changed, Harroz said. Sports media has evolved, and the Big 12 has become “last in line,” as Harroz put it, for media negotiations, harkening to OU football’s 11 a.m. kickoff woes.

Lawmakers empowered college athletes with name, image and likeness rights, which took effect July 1. Meanwhile, Congress and the Supreme Court have weakened the NCAA’s governing ability, adding to the importance of conferences’ growth, Harroz said. COVID-19 has also impacted college sports substantially. All those changes came to a head this summer, prompting OU’s leadership to reevaluate its goals.