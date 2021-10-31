 Skip to main content
'A new beginning': Man works family farm alone after losing five siblings to COVID-19
'A new beginning': Man works family farm alone after losing five siblings to COVID-19

Larry Annuschat says its been difficult to run his family's farm after COVID-19 claimed the lives of his three brothers, who died within days of each other last year.

 Chris Landsberger/The Oklahoman

OKARCHE — A year ago, the Annuschat farm was bustling with activity as four brothers worked together on land that had been in their family for more than a century. Those days are gone — because only one of the brothers survived COVID-19. 

Click here to read the full story from The Oklahoman. Some stories may require a subscription.

